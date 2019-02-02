Shadow Creek Sharks boys basketball beat the Fort Bend Marshall Buffs, 63-55, to improve to 13-1 on the season.The win came with some special guests in attendance.Houston Cougars men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant Alvin Brooks were among those in attendance.The Sharks were led in scoring by senior Tyron Henry with 20 points. Will Young and Ramon Walker both finished with 12 points each.Marshall got early buckets from senior Trey Sinegal. Sophomores Joseph Bias and Toby Martin ran the Buffs offense, while junior Austin Irabor was effective inside and out and provided the play of the game with a really nice reverse layup.