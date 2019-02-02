SPORTS

Shadow Creek boys basketball takes down Fort Bend Marshall, 63-55

EMBED </>More Videos

The Shadow Creek Sharks scored a big win over Fort Bend Marshall in front of some special guests.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Shadow Creek Sharks boys basketball beat the Fort Bend Marshall Buffs, 63-55, to improve to 13-1 on the season.

The win came with some special guests in attendance.

Houston Cougars men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant Alvin Brooks were among those in attendance.

The Sharks were led in scoring by senior Tyron Henry with 20 points. Will Young and Ramon Walker both finished with 12 points each.

Marshall got early buckets from senior Trey Sinegal. Sophomores Joseph Bias and Toby Martin ran the Buffs offense, while junior Austin Irabor was effective inside and out and provided the play of the game with a really nice reverse layup.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballhigh school sportsfort bend isdalvin isdMissouri City
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Rockets' James Harden extends 30-point streak, but outshined by Malik Beasley
Harden streaks on as Rockets face Jazz
James Harden extends 30-point streak to 25 games in loss to Nuggets
More Sports
Top Stories
Genetic disorder means 4-year-old lives with insatiable itch
HPD Chief Art Acevedo responds to threatening message
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
Deployed U.S. Army soldier surprises daughters at school
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Hopeful families gather together for Houston Missing Person Day
Show More
Baylor investigates allegations of rape at student dorm
Daycare worker charged with 3 counts of child abuse
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
More News