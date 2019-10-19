Sports

Shadow Creek and Friendswood face off in heavyweight Game of the Week

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros-Yankees isn't the only big game occurring on Friday.

Down at Freedom Field in Rosharon, Friendswood and Shadow Creek are facing off in a heavyweight match-up.

Both teams are 6-0 on the season while being undefeated in district. Many players in this game will likely be performing at the collegiate level.

The Shadow Creek Sharks are one of the most complete teams out there. Their offense has taken it to another level, outscoring opponents 301-41 so far on the season.
