Sports

Several veteran Astros looking for first World Series ring

HOUSTON, Texas -- While most of the current Houston Astros roster won a World Series ring in 2017, the team added players since that run who still haven't won a championship.

Two Astro aces, Gerrit Cole and Zack Grienke, have never been to the world championship round.

Cole spent five years in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Astros. Grienke has played 16 seasons in the Majors and has never won a World Series.

Michael Brantley, Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Pressly, and Roberto Osuna are some of the veterans that weren't with the Astros in 2017 and don't have a championship ring.

Two players, Hector Rondon and Joe Smith, were on the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series-winning team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld serieshouston astros
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series
Astros star offers fans chance to win tickets to World Series
Nationals' star Anthony Rendon played at Lamar HS
This is how Houston looks during the World Series
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Show More
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
108-year-old Hotel Galvez invites you on lunchtime ghost tour
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
This smartphone case is made of artificial human skin
More TOP STORIES News