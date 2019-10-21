Several veteran Astros looking for first World Series ring

HOUSTON, Texas -- While most of the current Houston Astros roster won a World Series ring in 2017, the team added players since that run who still haven't won a championship.Two Astro aces, Gerrit Cole and Zack Grienke, have never been to the world championship round.Cole spent five years in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Astros. Grienke has played 16 seasons in the Majors and has never won a World Series.Michael Brantley, Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Pressly, and Roberto Osuna are some of the veterans that weren't with the Astros in 2017 and don't have a championship ring.Two players, Hector Rondon and Joe Smith, were on the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series-winning team.