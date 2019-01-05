HOUSTON TEXANS

SEASON OVER: What's next for Texans after lost against Colts?

SEASON OVER: What's next for Texans after fall to Colts?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Colts ended the Texans season with a final score of 21 - 7 in AFC Wild Card game.
