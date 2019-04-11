Scrappy NBA guard Tim Frazier entering Vype Hall of Fame

Running the squad was slender 5-foot-10 guard Tim Frazier, whose story was just beginning. He always fought the stigma of being an undersized guard, but he played big during his prep career, averaging 15 points, nearly eight rebounds, five assists and three assists per game. He led the Crusaders to a 37-1 record.
After an amazing high school career where he beat the odds and led an underdog team to state, Frazier has been named to the second class of the VYPE Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at the VYPE Awards presented by Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine April 28 at Stereo Live.
