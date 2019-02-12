NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --The obituary of a New Orleans Saints fan who died hours before Super Bowl LIII's kickoff described his death as the ultimate boycott.
Henry A. Jaume, Sr. passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m., just about five hours from the start of the big game.
His loved ones wrote in his obituary that Jaume was "determined not to watch Super Bowl LIII."
Members of "Who Dat Nation" described Jaume as "a true hero" following his death.
