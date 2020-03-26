Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook helps hometown families hit hard by coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6026518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We are just trying to keep the kids busy just like everyone else," said Nina, who is a mom of three and wife of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

LOS ANGELES, California -- Houston Rockets player and philanthropist Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina just launched a campaign with the Los Angeles Mayor's office to help hard hit families from his hometown.Westbrook sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to discuss his new campaign and its importance during the coronavirus crisis. You can watch the full interview in the video above."The NBA megastar -- megastar who is giving back to support his hometown in this time of need, Houston Rockets player and philanthropist, Russell Westbrook and his equally wonderful wife, Nina, just launched a campaign with the mayor's office to help hard-hit local families, and Russell is joining us from his home in L.A. Right now. It is so good to see you, Russell, and what you are doing. Good morning, and tell everybody about this program and how it's going to help people.""Good morning. Number one, I'm excited about it. It's a campaign that's something that will be from my foundation, finding ways to give cash and give access to families and people that are in need, especially in a time like this.""Yeah. It must mean a lot to you because you grew up in the L.A. Area. So to be able to do something for people that you know and love, what does that mean to you?""I mean, it's a blessing number one. I think you have been given a platform that you have to find ways to give to others, and I think that's the best way to be able to do it. Obviously in times like this, you have to find ways to immediately impact as many people as possible, and I think this is the best way to do it thus far.""And how can people help if they want to take part, and they want to donate, Russell? How can they help?""Yeah. I think it's very easy. Just text L.A. Love to 21000. You can donate there, text it there, and be very easy and very simple to do.""Oh, yeah. I see -- don't you have "Why Not" on your hat? That's your foundation.""Oh, yeah. Absolutely.""That's been your mantra since high school when people said to you and your brother, 'You can't do this. You can't do that.' You're, like, 'Why not?' So, what else is it that you want to do with the foundation, and helping folks? You're already doing so much.""Yeah. Well, my biggest thing now is to impact and inspire as many people as possible, and is that through giving back? Is that through finding different channels, whether it's through education, tech, obviously speaking and engaging? Whatever it is, I'm trying to find more ways to give people hope, confidence, a sense of swagger to themselves that they can do and put their mind to do anything they want to do.""I know, and you are so multifaceted and you have a beautiful family. I'm going to show some love to Nina. You guys are college sweethearts and she played ball too. I want to show her some love there. So tell me, how has it been for the family during this time? They're not used to having you around the house this much.""You know, you are right. It's been great. My kids, I'm pretty sure they enjoyed it so much. It's something that I really enjoy getting a chance to wake up with them every morning. It's something that I, you know, live for, and obviously my wife being home and me being home every single day, to be able to help her with the daily duties that she's always been doing, doing an amazing job of raising our children while I'm away, and so I'm excited. I'm blessed to be home with the family, and I'm enjoying myself. "