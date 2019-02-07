RUGBY

Rugby in Houston gaining momentum with girls

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia visits with The Barbarians, a group of girls from around the Houston area who are tackling the sport of rugby.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rugby is one of the world's fastest growing sports, and more and more girls in the Houston area are getting involved.

"The first day, I fell in love with it. It was exactly what I wanted. It was the aggressiveness, the athleticism, and, like, the people," explained 16-year-old Dylan Kipp. "I have been playing for a little over a year and I haven't met one person that I don't like."

The same aggression that historically turned girls off the sport is now bringing them in.

"Rugby was that click for me," said 17-year-old Margaret Gee. "It was that one place where I could go and I could be my true self and just give it all on the field and give it all that I have."

Their team is called The Barbarians, and it's is made up of both middle and high schools girls.

They don't have enough players yet to have separate teams, so girls from Houston, Katy and Cy-Fair play together.

"I initially started coaching junior high girls and I saw the confidence it brought out in them," said Coach Candace Peffenroth. "They're at an interesting age where they're learning about themselves and how to become women, and this gives them such strength and confidence and camaraderie that they build."

"The size doesn't matter in rugby," said 15-year-old Runa Katayama. "It doesn't matter if you're fast or you're slow. It doesn't matter if you're tall or short. It's that everyone who wants to do it, we have a spot for you on the team."

Local junior and high school rugby teams will be competing in a tournament on Saturday, Feb. 9.

If you'd like to get involved, visit The Barbarians' website.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrugbyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RUGBY
University of Houston Adaptive Athletics hosts wheelchair rugby camp
Houston Sabercats break ground on new stadium
Vote set on whether to fund stadium for Houston's rugby team
Plans to bring rugby franchise, stadium to Houston
More rugby
SPORTS
Rockets trade James Ennis to 76ers
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
Rockets trade Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin to Pacers; Indiana to waive pair
Hall of Famer and pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies
More Sports
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
Hall of Famer and pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
UH Cougars reveal 2019 football schedule
Show More
Girl Scout remixes Cardi B's 'Money' to sell cookies
HPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on North Freeway
Man accused of feeding child crystal methamphetamine
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
More News