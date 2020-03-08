houston roughnecks

Houston Roughnecks players continue fan interaction despite coronavirus fears

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The XFL has recommended players avoid high fives and autographs due to growing coronavirus concerns, but in a league of accessibility, it's not so easy.

In the XFL, fans get to know players like never before.

During Saturday's Houston Roughnecks game, players signed autographs, gave high fives and grabbed fans' phones to take selfies.

SEE ALSO:Houston Roughnecks beat Seattle Dragons in nail-biter game

"I appreciate the fans coming out, supporting us, and I feel like it's my obligation to come out here and sign autographs and give them a little bit of love," Roughnecks player Marqueston Huff explained.

But, a global health crisis could impact fan access. ABC13 learned the XFL sent a list of recommendations to players as more Americans come down with the deadly Coronavirus.

Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC


One of the recommendations is to avoid high fives and autographs.

"I'm going to sign them, and take pictures," Roughnecks player Ryheem Malone explained. "Because I love them and they're out here for us. They came out here for us, and that's just something I'm going to do."



"Why not support the people who support us," Roughnecks player Sammie Coates said. "They came out. The virus is still going on. They're still supporting us, so let's support them."

"That's what they make Germ-X for, hand sanitizer. Wash your hands. You've got to protect yourself with outbreaks like this, as far as preventative stuff," Huff said.

It's not just the XFL. The MLB and NBA have told players the same thing, a measure some fans find hard to believe.

READ MORE: Houston Astros make changes to autograph signing process amid coronavirus concerns

"It kind of would be not right," Roughnecks fan Raul Pena said.

"I agree with taking the precautions, but the game is the game," Roughnecks fan Derick Smith said. "Let's just enjoy it."

At least for now, some Roughnecks players intend to keep the interactions going.

"At the end of the day, you can't control nothing," Coates explained. "You can wash your hands and prepare, but all it takes is one thing you do wrong, so why not support the people who support us?"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksoutbreakcoronavirusxfl
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
Houston Roughnecks beat Seattle Dragons in nail-biter game
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Roughnecks stars hungry for H-town food and championship
Roughnecks respond to stranded fan asking for ride home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hospital workers quarantined after coronavirus contact
Father and 3-year-old son struck while crossing Cypress road
Petition asks City of Houston to cancel the rodeo
Cruise ship in limbo off coast as anti-virus controls spread
Houston Roughnecks beat Seattle Dragons in nail-biter game
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease
Show More
Stranded Roughnecks fan receives VIP treatment at game
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
Guests evacuated after fire at popular Galveston hotel
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
Long lines at Costco as coronavirus fears continue
More TOP STORIES News