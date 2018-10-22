ROKiT is a challenger cell phone startup. Reflecting its values of connectedness, well-being and security, @ROKiTofficial offers affordable cell phones that come with services and benefits that everyone deserves.



The Houston Rockets are running, dunking, rebounding and passing with a new quirk to their familiar red uniforms.The team last week debuted jerseys with the logo of 'ROKiT' stitched to players' chest.According to team, the parent company of ROKiT Phones reached a multi-year agreement to use the telecommunications brand on the Rockets' jerseys. ROKiT is the first ever company to use its branding on Rockets jerseys in the more than 50 years of the team's existence.The Rockets will also bring ROKiT into the fold on the team's community outreach projects as well as the use of the brand's name on various lounges within Toyota Center.In a news release by the team, ROKiT is a relatively new telecommunications business that puts "humanity first." Its handsets and devices offer features that allows access to free telemedicine, pharmacy discounts, family legal services and other lifestyle-enhancing offerings at affordable prices.