Houston Rockets agree to trade Carmelo Anthony to Chicago Bulls, sources say

After playing in 10 games with the Houston Rockets, forward Carmelo Anthony's tenure has come to an end.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets have agreed to trade forward Carmelo Anthony and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls.

The 34-year-old Anthony has not appeared in a game with the Rockets since Nov. 8, when Houston lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 98-80.

While Anthony's trade signals the end of his time with Houston, his tenure with the Bulls will also be short-lived.

RELATED: Rockets GM says reports of releasing Anthony are inaccurate

Chicago will either trade or waive Anthony prior to the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline, giving him the option to select his next move.

In 10 games with the Rockets, Anthony averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He also shot a paltry 41 percent from the field and 33 percent on 3-pointers.

The trade is scheduled to be completed Tuesday.

