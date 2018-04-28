SPORTS

Full schedule for Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz playoff series released

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The schedule for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz matchup in the Western Conference semifinals has been set.

By virtue of their Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the Utah Jazz will face the Rockets. Game 1 will be played at Toyota Center on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Full schedule:
Game 1: Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Game 2: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Game 3: Friday (5/4) at 9:30 p.m. (at Utah)

Game 4: Sunday (5/6) at 7 p.m. (at Utah)

Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary.

Earlier in the day, the Rockets opened second-round series ticket sales. The first two games, both set to be hosted by the Rockets, went on sale.

Houston swept the regular season series, 4-0. The Rockets latest win against the Jazz was on Feb. 26 in a low-scoring affair in Salt Lake City. Houston was down by four points at halftime, but came back to win, 96-85.
See what tickets are available on the Houston Rockets website.
