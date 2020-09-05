Rockets stun LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6404479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While you were sleeping, James Harden came up with one of the biggest plays of his career. Here is what he did to save the Rockets' season.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (KTRK) -- Whatever energized the Houston Rockets to squeak out a playoff-advancing win two nights ago was apparently on the floor inside the NBA bubble for Game 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.James Harden and company used timely steals and big buckets - both byproducts of the patented "small ball" lineup - to beat LA on Friday night, 112-97.Harden led all scorers with 36 points. Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon added 24 and 23 points, respectively.Houston has a 1-0 series lead in the Rockets' West semifinal series.Houston and Los Angeles face off in Game 2 set for Sunday night. The contest will air on ABC13 at 7:30 p.m.The Rockets win is remarkable after theyjust two nights ago.