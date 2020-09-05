Sports

Rockets stun LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (KTRK) -- Whatever energized the Houston Rockets to squeak out a playoff-advancing win two nights ago was apparently on the floor inside the NBA bubble for Game 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

James Harden and company used timely steals and big buckets - both byproducts of the patented "small ball" lineup - to beat LA on Friday night, 112-97.

Harden led all scorers with 36 points. Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon added 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Houston has a 1-0 series lead in the Rockets' West semifinal series.

Houston and Los Angeles face off in Game 2 set for Sunday night. The contest will air on ABC13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets win is remarkable after they eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Game 7 just two nights ago.

WATCH: Rockets put in a late night to eliminate OKC
EMBED More News Videos

While you were sleeping, James Harden came up with one of the biggest plays of his career. Here is what he did to save the Rockets' season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnba playoffslos angeles lakershouston rocketsnba
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 2-year-old and grandmother last seen in E. Harris Co.
Evicted dad from viral video near tears, but for a different reason
Plane that crashed, killing 3, was bought just a week before
Renter with disability able to avoid Labor Day eviction
Beloved Katy ISD nurse dies after COVID-19 battle
Maliyah Bass buried after girl's body found in Brays Bayou
Woman receives 2nd dose in final trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Houston man constructs his own high-water rescue vehicle
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Woman killed was trying to end abusive relationship, family says
Beaches are open, but there are some things to know
More scattered, afternoon storms on Saturday
More TOP STORIES News