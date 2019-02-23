SPORTS
Houston Rockets star James Harden will not play versus Golden State Warriors

The Rockets will take on the Warriors tonight without James Harden

OAKLAND, California --
Houston Rockets star James Harden is out for Saturday's road game against the Golden State Warriors due to a cervical strain in his neck and flu-like symptoms.

Harden received treatment on his right shoulder and neck while resting during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the ailment did not limit his playing time. He played 37 minutes in the game before fouling out, finishing with 30 points.

Harden, the reigning MVP, has scored at least 30 points in 32 consecutive games. That's the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's run of 65 straight 30-point performances.

Harden dealt with a left shoulder strain in the days before the All-Star break but did not miss any games. He missed three games when he was sidelined by a hamstring strain suffered in late October.

Harden had one of his most memorable performances of the season during his last trip to Oracle Arena. He had a 44-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist triple-double in the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors, hitting the game-winning shot when he drained a 29-footer despite being tightly contested by Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

