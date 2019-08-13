Sports

Rockets star James Harden gifts woman $10,000 while in Bahamas

Houston Rockets star James Harden showed an incredible act of kindness while on vacation.

During a trip to the Bahamas, Harden gifted a mother $10,000, according to ESPN.

Video showed Harden gifting the family the money after spotting them fishing for food. The woman thanked Harden for his generosity.

Earlier in the week, Harden posted himself working out at an indoor basketball court in the Bahamas.

