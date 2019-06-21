The cast of "Space Jam 2," starring LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, will include James' new teammate, Anthony Davis, as well as Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard,Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson and James' Banana Boat pal Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.
WNBA great Diana Taurasi also will have a role in the film, as will the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, according to the reports. The Ogwumikes play for the Los Angeles Sparks.
The cast was first reported by LakeShowWorld.com.
In September, James announced that "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler would produce and "Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance would direct.
RELATED: Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter had been in talks to make a "Space Jam" flick for more than five years. The original 1996 box-office smash starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.
Filming was expected to start during the 2019 NBA offseason.
SEE ALSO: How good were Barkley's Monstar teammates?
Houston Rockets' star Chris Paul to be part of 'Space Jam 2' cast: Reports
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News