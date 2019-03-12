Sports

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul passes Isiah Thomas on all-time assists list

EMBED <>More Videos

A humble Chris Paul defends the importance of teammate P.J. Tucker.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest point guards ever.

The 33-year-old Paul supplanted Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas for seventh all-time in assists Sunday night, in the Rockets 94-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul finished the night with nine assists, giving him 9,067 for his career. Monday night, Paul added four more to that total, bringing him to 9,071.

At his current rate, barring any injures, Paul could crack the 10,000-assist mark in the next two seasons, which would place him sixth all time ahead of Oscar Robertson.

Paul is signed through the 2021 season and holds a player option for 2021-22.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketsnba
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Woman steals $800,000 from small business over 5 years
Rodeo thrill ride leaves riders 17 stories in the air
Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her in the head: sheriff
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
4 killed in Texas plane crash, including 2 from Huffman
Police release video of gas station murder suspects
Show More
Eyes on US carriers after recent midair incidents
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing fan's phone
Woman charged with attempted murder of Chicago officer
Did labor 'fire'-wall keep DNC from Houston?
Coast Guard rescues 58-year-old after signs of heart attack
More TOP STORIES News