Houston Rockets star Chris Paul passes Isiah Thomas on all-time assists list

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest point guards ever.The 33-year-old Paul supplanted Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas for seventh all-time in assists Sunday night, in the Rockets 94-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks.Paul finished the night with nine assists, giving him 9,067 for his career. Monday night, Paul added four more to that total, bringing him to 9,071.At his current rate, barring any injures, Paul could crack the 10,000-assist mark in the next two seasons, which would place him sixth all time ahead of Oscar Robertson.Paul is signed through the 2021 season and holds a player option for 2021-22.