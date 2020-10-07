Rockets' Russell Westbrook left $8K tip for hotel staff inside NBA Bubble, report says

Russell Westbrook gave a huge thank you to the housekeeping staff, who took care of him and other players inside the bubble.
ESPN reports Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for the staff.
Westbrook explained to another media outlet that the staff took "great care of them," saying, "That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing."
The Rockets' point guard and the team spent almost two months at the hotel in the bubble, though his time was interrupted briefly due to a bout with coronavirus. The Rockets stayed at The Grand Floridian.
Westbrook joined the team in July 2019 as part of a deal that sent Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Westbrook is also known for his generosity and willingness to help the community.
In April, he donated 650 computers to a local non-profit that gives free devices to students in need.
He won the 2014-2015 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Westbrook also founded the Why Not? Foundation in 2012. It's aimed at helping children and teaching them to never give up.
