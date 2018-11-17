SPORTS

Rockets roll to fourth straight win after dethroning the Sacramento Kings

EMBED </>More Videos

RUN AS ONE: The Rockets look whole once again in the wake of the Carmelo Anthony saga.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time all season, the Houston Rockets are above .500.

Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings ended with the Rockets prevailing by a final score of 132-112.

James Harden led all scores with 34 points. Harden also added four rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Chris Paul finished with 24 points and nine assists, meanwhile Clint Capela picked up a double-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Most importantly, during their 4-game winning streak, the Rockets actually look like themselves again.

The team is averaging over 115 points per game, all while beating the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, who are a combined 40-25 this season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston RocketsIndiana PacersGolden State WarriorsSacramento KingsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harden nets 34, Rockets win 4th straight 132-112 over Kings
Astros acquire Aledmys Diaz in trade with Blue Jays
Rockets hope to continue upswing vs. Kings
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
More Sports
Top Stories
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
1 man dead after being stabbed near bus stop in SE Houston
2 would-be robbers shot and killed in north Harris County
Play Millennial Monopoly: Avocado toast not included.
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Storms could delay travels Wednesday
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Fest' makes it's debut in Houston
Show More
Former vice president adopts adorable shelter dog
Beautiful weather this evening, but storms expected Sunday
Neighbors help rescue woman from house fire in NE Houston
Man tries to steal vending machine from apartment complex
Chambers County confirms case of West Nile Virus
More News