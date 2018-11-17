For the first time all season, the Houston Rockets are above .500.Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings ended with the Rockets prevailing by a final score of 132-112.James Harden led all scores with 34 points. Harden also added four rebounds, eight assists and three steals.Chris Paul finished with 24 points and nine assists, meanwhile Clint Capela picked up a double-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.Most importantly, during their 4-game winning streak, the Rockets actually look like themselves again.The team is averaging over 115 points per game, all while beating the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, who are a combined 40-25 this season.