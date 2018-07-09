SPORTS

Luc Mbah A Moute reportedly moving on from Houston Rockets to return to Clippers

Luc Mbah a Moute hosts charity soccer game at Rice University (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After following Chris Paul to Houston last summer, Luc Mbah A Moute is reportedly returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the signing Monday. Mbah A Moute had a one-year deal last year with the Rockets worth $2.1 million.

The departure appears to be the another domino to fall in the Rockets' impending pursuit of Carmelo Anthony, who is expected to receive a buyout of his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets last week lost Trevor Ariza, who signed a one-year deal with Phoenix.

Wojnarowski added Carmelo is "determined" to sign with Houston once he hits free agency.



The move also puts the Rockets' hopes of retaining restricted free agent Clint Capela deeper into limbo. The team has little wiggle room with the salary cap, especially after keeping Paul with a new contract.

Mbah A Moute became a key part of the Rockets' franchise best 65-17 record last season. The 31-year-old forward played in 61 regular season games, averaging 7.5 points and at least one steal a game.

Mbah A Moute hosted a soccer benefit a few days ago at Rice University.

READ MORE: Mbah a Moute hosts charity soccer game at Rice University as part of Afro week
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
