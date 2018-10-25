SPORTS

Houston Rockets reportedly willing to part with 4 first-rounders for Jimmy Butler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The last time the Houston Rockets picked in the first round of the NBA Draft was in 2015.

With that in mind, if a new report comes to fruition, the Rockets may not be without their own first round picks for four of the next seven drafts.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the cost of acquiring All-Star guard and Tomball-native Jimmy Butler will be the collection of coveted picks.



Butler, whose trade demands with the Minnesota Timberwolves have been well-documented in the offseason, could be paired with James Harden and Chris Paul as part of a superteam in Houston. The Rockets have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Butler's services.

Butler, 29, has two years left on a five-year contract. He's due to make a base salary of $18.6 million this season, and he has a player option in the next season, which is widely speculated to be an opt-out.

Houston's 2016 pick was sent to Denver for one year of Ty Lawson. The 2017 pick was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for Lou Williams, who was then conveyed along with the Rockets' 2018 first-rounder to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Chris Paul trade.

The Rockets' 2019 pick, as of Thursday, still remains with the team.

If the trade goes through, Houston would be subject to the Stepian Rule, which bars teams from trading their first-round pick in consecutive years. Houston would use the maximum number of first-round picks allowed in a deal. Houston also would not be able to trade a future first-rounder allotted to the team beyond seven years from now.

The 6'8" Butler, so far, is averaging almost 25 points a game on 53 percent shooting this year.
