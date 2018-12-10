The Rockets have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring JR Smith, according to league sources. Smith is currently on hiatus from the Cavaliers as Cleveland seeks a new home for the veteran shooting guard via trade — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2018

Hopefully, he'll know how many timeouts are left.J.R. Smith, who has all but been shunned from the Cleveland Cavaliers, is reportedly a potential acquisition target for the Houston Rockets, according to New York Times reporter Marc Stein.The columnist reported Houston expressing interest in the veteran guard who won an NBA championship with the Cavs in 2016.Smith may be called upon to shore up the backcourt, with James Harden and Chris Paul sporadically missing time early in the season. The current guard rotation also includes Eric Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams.Stein reports the acquisition would have to be made by trade.The Cavs last month announced Smith would not be with the team going forward in the season. Despite this, the 33-year-old remains on the payroll, with $18.5 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.