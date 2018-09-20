SPORTS

Houston Rockets replica championship trophies to be unveiled

WHERE ARE THE TROPHIES? We track down location of Rockets' two NBA titles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A missing piece of Houston Rockets history will be unveiled to the public today.

To commemorate the Rockets winning back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995, the team will reveal two replica Larry O'Brien trophies tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Tiffany & Co. inside The Galleria.

The replica trophies were made after former Rockets owner, Leslie Alexander, kept the original championship trophies during his sale of the franchise to Tilman Fertitta prior to last season.

Fans will have the opportunity to view the trophies on display at Tiffany & Co. from Friday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Sept. 30 during store hours.

The trophies are comprised of nearly 16 pounds of sterling silver and stand 24 inches in height. It is etched to resemble a basketball net and has the appearance of a regulation size basketball. A 24-karat gold vermeil finish provides the trophy a golden cast.
