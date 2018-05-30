SPORTS

Rockets remain optimistic after season-ending loss to Warriors

EMBED </>More Videos

Daryl Morey talks about future plans for the Rockets. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even after a season-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Houston Rockets remain optimistic.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, General Manager Daryl Morey said the team is looking forward to another run next season.

"We took them to seven. Give them credit, they beat us," Morey said. "They have a great team, we have a great team. We are excited to go at it again."

The Rockets GM added that Chris Paul took the loss to the Warriors the hardest because of his injury.


"If you win 65, you can win the title. We didn't do it but historically that is good enough to win," Morey said.

The Rockets will look towards free agency and re-signing key pieces to make a trip back to the West Finals, and hopefully, the NBA Finals.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News