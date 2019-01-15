Rockets players go to work for Southwest Airlines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets boast some high-flyers who can rock the rim if given a clear runway.
So, it's fitting that three of the team's players - Gerald Green, P.J. Tucker and James Ennis - traded in their jerseys and sneakers for neon vests and handheld beacons Tuesday.
The group, along with Clutch the Bear, teamed up with Southwest Airlines and put in a short shift at Hobby Airport.
The surprise appearance was part of the team's continuing partnership with its official airline.
The full-time ballers handled several different duties, including baggage valeting, boarding pass scanning, and welcoming arriving passengers.
This was the fourth straight year that the airline invited the Rockets to lift spirits of Southwest passengers.
The Houston Rockets traded places with @SouthwestAir today to surprise travelers at Hobby Airport! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/nyPW00GJl4— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 15, 2019