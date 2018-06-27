EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3634889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the NBA Draft, Rockets GM Daryl Morey answers a question on the prospect of landing LeBron James in Houston.

There's one less thing that the Houston Rockets will have to worry about as they head into the start of free agency.The Rockets announced they will pick up the fourth year option of head coach Mike D'Antoni's contract, locking him up through the 2019-2020 season. He is entering the third year of his reported $15 million contract that he originally signed before the start of the 2016-2017 season.The team improved from a 55-win season in D'Antoni's first season to a franchise best 65-win campaign in 2017-2018.D'Antoni has already picked up a Coach of the Year award while in Houston in 2017."The way Mike conducts himself behind the scenes along with the results he brings, it did not take long for me to see that he is the perfect fit for our organization," said Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. "We are thrilled to have Coach D'Antoni continue to push the Rockets towards our goal of winning a championship."D'Antoni has set unprecedented franchise marks for victories, including winning a team best 31 road games this past season.He also recorded the second-highest winning percentage (.732) in the NBA during his two seasons in Houston at 120-44.Behind D'Antoni, his Rockets teams posted the 10th and 11th best offensive ratings in NBA history at 114.7.With this piece of business out of the way, the Rockets now focus on free agency, which is something general manager Daryl Morey has vowed to be aggressive about.