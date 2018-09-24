SPORTS

Rockets Media Day puts star power front and center

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets Media Day boasts new addition Carmelo Anthony

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will open up training camp on Tuesday in Lake Charles at McNeese State University.

The team will be staying at team owner Tilman Fertitta's Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel.

And, why not? This could be a golden season for the Rockets. They were so close last season: one strained hamstring away from playing for the title.

So the team is back hungrier than ever. On Media Day Monday over at Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel, Carmelo Anthony and the other new faces joined James Harden and Chris Paul.

The Rockets' expectations are nothing short of an NBA championship, as the team explains in the video above.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
McCann, Reddick go back-to-back, Astros beat Blue Jays 5-3
Texans' 0-3 start could spell doom for ticket brokers
Jason Garrett: Cowboys not planning major changes on offense
Carmelo Anthony can't rule out bench role with Rockets
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston man accused of fondling Southwest passenger
Robbers caught on camera hitting children's store in Webster
2 Austin HS teachers under investigation for misconduct
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
HARVEST MOON: First full moon after autumnal equinox
Food service worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Man caught burglarizing home flooded by Hurricane Harvey
DPS trooper's vehicle hits Cy-Fair ISD student near school
Show More
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway
Houston Councilwoman Ellen Cohen recounts her own sexual assault
Texas senate candidates approaching big issues differently
Hardy Toll Road to extend towards downtown
More News