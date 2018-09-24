Rockets Media Day puts star power front and center

The Houston Rockets will open up training camp on Tuesday in Lake Charles at McNeese State University.The team will be staying at team owner Tilman Fertitta's Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel.And, why not? This could be a golden season for the Rockets. They were so close last season: one strained hamstring away from playing for the title.So the team is back hungrier than ever. On Media Day Monday over at Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel, Carmelo Anthony and the other new faces joined James Harden and Chris Paul.The Rockets' expectations are nothing short of an NBA championship, as the team explains in the video above.