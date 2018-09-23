According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets have expressed interest in trading for Minnesota Timberwolves forward, and NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Butler has expressed his desire to be traded from Minnesota and is expected to skip media day and training camp until a deal is completed.
While Butler's preferred destinations are between the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, several teams, including the Houston Rockets, have expressed interest in trading for the Tomball native.
The 29-year-old Butler is entering his eighth NBA season after spending six years with the Chicago Bulls, and last season in Minnesota.
Butler is an alum of Tomball High School where his jersey is retired.
