SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Win or go home in Game 7

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you need to know about Monday night's must-win Game 7 for the Rockets. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a must-win situation Monday night for the Houston Rockets who will advance to the finals for the first time since 1995 if they beat the Golden State Warriors.

ON TO GAME 7: Rockets unable to keep first-half lead, lose 115-86 to Warriors in Game 6

Rockets shooting guard Gerald Green says the team is going to need the fans' support at Toyota Center.

"We need them to be the loudest they've ever been. We need them to be so hoarse at the end of the game from screaming, that everybody loses their voices. That's how loud we need them to be at Game 7," Green said.

GERALD GREEN:
EMBED More News Videos

Gerald Green reacts to the Rockets' Game 6 loss to Warriors.



The Rockets are expected to announce at game-time whether they'll have Chris Paul's help on the court.

Paul injured his right hamstring in the final minutes of Game 5, forcing him to miss the Rockets' Game 6 loss.

Rockets' Chris Paul likely a game-time decision for Monday's Game 7

EMBED More News Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul.



If you get to the game early, you'll be able to enjoy happy hour.

That's where you can get $5 beers, $2 sodas, $2 popcorn and $2 hot dogs. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Houston rapper Slim Thug will headline the Lift-Off Party, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling wants to know how are you showing your Houston Rockets pride?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba playoffsGolden State WarriorsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News