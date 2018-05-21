SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Players confident they'll bounce back in Game 4

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Rockets news you need to know in 60 seconds.

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets made history Sunday night, but not the kind fans were expecting.

The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors 126-85, a blowout that saw Steph Curry score 35 points.

According to ESPN, this was the largest win in Warriors postseason history, the largest loss in Rockets postseason history and the largest loss in NBA postseason history by a team that won 65 plus games during the regular season.

Despite the defeat, Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon says they're not panicking.

"Oh yeah, we'll bounce back. We're going to be just fine. We're a really good team," Gordon told reporters after Game 3.

ERIC GORDON:
EMBED More News Videos

Eric Gordon speaks after the Rockets' Game 3 loss.



Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Game 5 returns to Houston Thursday. Head to the Houston Rockets website for tickets.

CLINT CAPELA:
EMBED More News Videos

Clint Capela speaks to the media after the Rockets' Game 3 loss.

TREVOR ARIZA:
EMBED More News Videos

Trevor Ariza speaks after Game 3.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News