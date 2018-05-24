SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Tributes to Santa Fe victims and survivors at Game 5

Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's Rockets game. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will pay tribute to the Santa Fe victims and survivors during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night.

SANTA FE STRONG: Houston Rockets stand by grieving community
Tilman Fertitta talks about Santa Fe HS seniors after shooting



The Rockets invited the senior class to the playoff game as well as first responders and district officials. The school's choir will perform the National Anthem.

On Wednesday, the team announced it will wear a Santa Fe patch on their jerseys. Proceeds from the Rockets' 50/50 Raffle and First Shot for Charity will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.



Fans attending Game 5 will also receive a Houston Strong playoff t-shirt.



Game 5 is critical for Houston with the series tied at two games a piece.

According to the stats, the NBA team that wins Game 5 when the series is tied goes on to win the series 83 percent of the time.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

If you're heading out to Toyota Center for the game, get there early.

Happy hour returns with $5 beers, $2 sodas, $2 popcorn and $2 hot dogs. That runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all concession stands.
