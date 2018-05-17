HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets may have tied up their series with the Golden State Warriors, but their work is far from over.
After locking up Game 2 by routing the Warriors 127-105, the Rockets will start preparing for Game 3 this weekend.
So what changed between Wednesday and Game 1?
According to the Rockets' Trevor Ariza, it was all in the approach.
"From the start we were more aggressive, instead of allowing them to attack us first and us react," Ariza told the media.
"We focus on what we're supposed to. We're not really worried about who we're playing against," James Harden said after the game.
The team also said they pushed harder and focused on defense.
"We just played with a little more thrust," Chris Paul added.
When the Rockets win, fans do, too.
Treebeards restaurant is offering 40 percent off their trio plate, which gives you a choice of three sides.
It's part of their "Fear the Treebeard" promotion, a play on the phrase "Fear the Beard" commonly used in reference to Harden.
The next two games are in Oakland on Sunday and Tuesday.
The series returns to Houston for Game 5 next Thursday. Tickets for Game 5 are on sale now.
Full schedule
Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20
Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22
Game 5 in Houston on Thursday, May 24
Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26
Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28