HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 Saturday night in Oakland after sustaining a hamstring injury.
Paul was hurt in Game 5 where the Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 98-94 Thursday night.
'They now lead 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals.
Players say Game 5 was more than just a game following an emotional tribute to the Santa Fe High School shooting victims.
"What those kids had to go through, we can only imagine how devastated they were and just to be in that position," James Harden said. "So we want to come out and give them light. Put smiles on their face and clear their minds a little bit."
On Thursday night, we've learned a watch party for Game 6 will raise proceeds for the Santa Fe Strong Fund. That's $10 for general admission at the Toyota Center on Saturday.
Join us @ToyotaCenter to watch GAME 6!
Doors Open at 7
General admission tickets are $10, ALL proceeds go to the Santa Fe Strong Fund.
More info: https://t.co/IDJWZoqBtZ pic.twitter.com/8Bas6AznfM
