Join us @ToyotaCenter to watch GAME 6!



Doors Open at 7



General admission tickets are $10, ALL proceeds go to the Santa Fe Strong Fund.



More info: https://t.co/IDJWZoqBtZ pic.twitter.com/8Bas6AznfM — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3519200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TRUE GRIT: Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says Game 5 won't go down as a classic, but should go down as a "hard fought win."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3519295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We've just got to be better," Harden said about the Santa Fe shooting tragedy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3519303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> READY FOR GAME 6: "We're going to go out and shoot our shots, and if they fall, they fall, that's even better," Harden said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3519305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eric Gordon says the Rocket's Game 5 win came down to chemistry.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3519073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Rockets playoff run helps lift grief-stricken Santa Fe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3518609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Thursday, the Houston Rockets unveiled a jersey patch players will wear in honor of the Santa Fe High School community.

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will miss Game 6 Saturday night in Oakland after sustaining a hamstring injury.Paul was hurt in Game 5 where the Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 98-94 Thursday night.'They now lead 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals.Players say Game 5 was more than just a game following an emotional tribute to the Santa Fe High School shooting victims."What those kids had to go through, we can only imagine how devastated they were and just to be in that position," James Harden said. "So we want to come out and give them light. Put smiles on their face and clear their minds a little bit."On Thursday night, we've learned a watch party for Game 6 will raise proceeds for the Santa Fe Strong Fund. That's $10 for general admission at the Toyota Center on Saturday.