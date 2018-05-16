SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston focused on defense in Game 2

Ready for Game 2? Here are your top Houston Rockets stories in 60 seconds.

HOUSTON, Texas
It's still early in the Western Conference Finals, but Game 2 feels like a must-win for the Houston Rockets.

After falling to the Warriors at home Monday night, the Rockets say their game plan for Game 2 is a simple one: focus on defense.

"The defensive mistakes, the switches, stuff that we can clean up and fix we just have to do it harder and better," said Rockets point guard Chris Paul.

Paul's teammate James Harden echoed that, saying the team pushed the reset button after Game 1.

"They're good. They're in a good place and all the guys seem happy and motivated," Harden said.

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, James Harden speaks on the errors the team suffered against the Warriors.


Support for the Rockets has been pouring in from fans on social media, and a Pearland business is even getting creative with the way it's rooting for them.

Donut Heaven and Grill has added a doughnut inspired by Harden to the menu.

The treat is decorated to resemble the star, beard and all!

If you're a doughnut lover and Houston Rockets fans, this new doughnut might be your next favorite!



For fans headed to Toyota Center Wednesday night, you may want to arrive early.

The Rockets are hosting a lift-off party before Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. featuring Houston soul group The Suffers.

That's followed by happy hour from 6 - 7:30 p.m., where you can grab $5 beers and $2 hot dogs.

Make sure you get in your seat right after the party.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

