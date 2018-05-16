Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston focused on defense in Game 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's still early in the Western Conference Finals, but Game 2 feels like a must-win for the Houston Rockets.
After falling to the Warriors at home Monday night, the Rockets say their game plan for Game 2 is a simple one: focus on defense.
"The defensive mistakes, the switches, stuff that we can clean up and fix we just have to do it harder and better," said Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
Paul's teammate James Harden echoed that, saying the team pushed the reset button after Game 1.
"They're good. They're in a good place and all the guys seem happy and motivated," Harden said.
Support for the Rockets has been pouring in from fans on social media, and a Pearland business is even getting creative with the way it's rooting for them.
Donut Heaven and Grill has added a doughnut inspired by Harden to the menu.
The treat is decorated to resemble the star, beard and all!
For fans headed to Toyota Center Wednesday night, you may want to arrive early.
The Rockets are hosting a lift-off party before Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. featuring Houston soul group The Suffers.
That's followed by happy hour from 6 - 7:30 p.m., where you can grab $5 beers and $2 hot dogs.
Make sure you get in your seat right after the party.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
GAME 2 IS TOMORROW! WE NEED YOU EARLY, H-TOWN!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 15, 2018
Happy Hour at ALL concession stands, 6:00PM to 7:30PM! 🎉
🍺 $5 BEERS
🥤 $2 SODAS
🍿 $2 POPCORN
🌭 $2 HOT DOGS
🎟 >> https://t.co/oa7ad2EWFM pic.twitter.com/B7V5Q3gnW3