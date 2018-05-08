EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3442930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Rockets' Clint Capela says fans will need to bring the energy Tuesday night.

Just one win. That's all the Houston Rockets need to advance to the Western Conference finals.They have the chance to move on Tuesday night in game five of the series against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center.If you're heading out to the game, here's what you need to know.Tip-off isn't until 7 p.m., but you'll want to get there early. Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell will be part of a Lift-Off Party at 4:30 p.m. followed by Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m. where you can expect special pricing on beer, soda, popcorn and hot dogs.Fans will also be treated to a free t-shirt, so they can wear their H-Town pride loudly. Speaking of loud, you'll likely hear one of the biggest cheer sections with the superfan group, the Red Rowdies.Red Rowdies member Barbara Myers has more than 40 costumes for game days, and she brings the energy."It's such an excitement to be around people that are ready for a championship. I'm geared up. I'm hyped, I love it," she said.Fans aren't the only ones ready to get the win. Rockets point guard Chris Paul said the team just needs to stay focused to lock it up."We just have to come out with the same mentality we had the last two games. Just ready to compete, defend," Paul told reporters.If the Rockets advance Tuesday night, they'll face the winner of the Golden State Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans series.