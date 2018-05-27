SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Gerald Green makes special request for fans ahead of Game 7

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's do or die for the Houston Rockets in Game 7 Monday night. The winner will advance to the NBA Finals.

Fans can expect the Toyota Center to be rocking, like it was last night. Thousands of fans packed the Toyota Center for the Game 6 watch party.

ON TO GAME 7: Rockets unable to keep first-half lead, lose 115-86 to Warriors in Game 6

Klay Thompson hit nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, the Warriors held James Harden down in the second half, and Golden State rallied from an early 17-point deficit to stave off elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

Rockets Raise 100k for Santa Fe Strong Fund from Game 6 Watch Party at Toyata Center

Officials said 10,000 tickets were sold and raised $100,000 for the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

Houston Rockets star James Harden says Game 7 at in Houston is an "opportunity" for the team.

"It's an opportunity, though, an opportunity that we all are excited to be a part of. Game 7 at our house. That's what we worked the entire regular season for, is home-court advantage. We're going to come out and we're going to be ready," Harden said.

Tickets for Game 7 are on sale at the Rockets' website.

PLAYER REACTION:

TREVOR ARIZA:
GERALD GREEN:
