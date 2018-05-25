EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3519200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TRUE GRIT: Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says Game 5 won't go down as a classic, but should go down as a "hard fought win."

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will be out for Game 6 after suffering a hamstring injury Thursday night.He was injured late in Game 5 as the Rockets took the series lead over the Golden State Warriors, defeating them 98 - 94.The Rockets will now have to try to clinch the series without him Saturday night in Oakland.Game 5 was also special as the players focused on Santa Fe.There was a moment of silence for the shooting victims before the school's choir sang the National Anthem.The senior class had seats to the game, courtesy of the Rockets.The game may be in California, but you can still catch the action surrounded by fellow Rockets fans.A viewing party will be held at Toyota Center on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m.Tickets are $10. All the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.