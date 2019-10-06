Rockets GM Daryl Morey's tweet sparks backlash from Chinese basketball and consulate

The Chinese Basketball Association said Sunday on its official Twitter-like Weibo account that Daryl Morey had made "improper remarks regarding Hong Kong" to which it expressed its "strong opposition."
That underscores Beijing's extreme sensitivity about foreign attitudes toward the ongoing protests in the semi-autonomous territory that have lately grown in violence. China accuses foreign parties in the U.S. and elsewhere of encouraging the demonstrations.
Morey's now-deleted tweet read: "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."
Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta attempted to distance the team from Morey's tweet with a Twitter post of his own: "Listen.@darylmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization."
China's relationship with the Rockets has been especially close because Chinese hall of famer Yao Ming played his entire NBA career with the team.
The Chinese Consulate in Houston released this statement.
We are deeply shocked by the erroneous comments on Hong Kong made by Mr. Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets. We have lodged representations and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Houston Rockets, and urged the latter to correct the error and take immediate concrete measures to eliminate the adverse impact.
At the moment, ending violence and chaos and restoring order has become the widest common consensus and the strongest appeal of all social sectors in Hong Kong. Anybody with conscience would support the efforts made by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard Hong Kong's social stability.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.