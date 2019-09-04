Sports

Rockets' G-League affiliate holding open tryouts in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trying to prove to your buddies that you still got game and aren't washed up? Now's your chance to shine.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G-League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, are holding open tryouts in Houston Sept. 7.

Tryout registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with tryouts occurring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toyota Center, inside the Rockets' practice facility.



Those wishing to try out are urged to bring health authorization forms, along with a completed registration form.

It will cost a bit to attend Saturday's tryout, as there is a $200 fee.

