HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When James Harden won his first MVP award over the summer, fans couldn't ignore the cowhide-like suit that he rocked when he accepted the award.
The Houston Rockets are using the swagger of that night from their captain to reward fans before the first game of the season.
The team announced the first 3,000 fans at Toyota Center on Oct. 17 will receive a Harden bobblehead featuring him in the scaled down suit.
The Rockets open their 2018-2019 season against division rival New Orleans Pelicans.
You can get tickets to this game at the Toyota Center website.
