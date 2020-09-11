Sports

Rockets fan who sucker punched Pelicans coach sentenced to 4 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who was arrested and charged for punching a New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach in the head last year has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Manuel Garcia, 39, was originally charged with misdemeanor assault after he punched Joe Boylan as the Houston Rockets wrapped up their win against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

SEE MORE: Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video of Rockets fan punching Pelican coach.



Nathan Beedle, Harris County District Attorney's Office chief of the misdemeanor division, told Eyewitness News that a judge sentenced Garcia to four years in prison because he was on probation for felony sexual assault when he punched Boylan on national television.

The victim in the sexual assault case, who happened to be Garcia's sister-in law, and Boylan testified during the trial before Garcia was sentenced to the maximum punishment.

"He has, in my view, demonstrated the inability to follow basic rules in our society. While he was under strict rules to perform certain obligations, number one of which is not to commit a law violation or a new law violation. He did so on national television, embarrassing the city of Houston by assaulting a visiting team's assistant head coach. He got exactly what he should have received, which was the maximum sentence in this case," Beedle said.

The Rockets have since banned both Garcia and his girlfriend at the time, Brittney Aplin, for life. Aplin was accused of preventing police from getting to Garcia during the time of the incident.

SEE ALSO: Former justice of the peace charged after allegedly slapping Yankees fan
EMBED More News Videos

The victim spoke to ABC13's Miya Shay, recalling what happened during that confrontation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonassaulthouston rocketstoyota centernbanew orleans pelicans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road rage shooting injures mother with child in car
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
TD No. 19 forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Drier weather today, but tropical downpours return next week
7 schools among HISD facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases
Harris Co. cleared to send 1.9M mail-in ballot applications
Hidalgo insists Harris Co. had handle on virus before Trump's order
Show More
30% of Houston eateries could close without 2nd stimulus
Buc-ee's may be expanding to another state
Evicted mom of 4 moves into new home thanks to your help
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
For 1 day, you can early vote at any time at these 7 places
More TOP STORIES News