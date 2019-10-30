Sports

Rockets fan arrested for allegedly punching Pelicans coach in face

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston Rockets fan has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams.

Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia, 38, with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. Garcia's girlfriend, Brittney Aplin, 33, was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.

The Rockets have banned the fan for life.

The Pelicans issued a statement to ESPN, saying: "We are aware of this incident but will have no further comment."

Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said he won't speculate on a motive but added, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions."

Court records didn't list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.

The incident came after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

The victim spoke to ABC13's Miya Shay, recalling what happened during that confrontation.

