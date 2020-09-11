Rockets' Danuel House Jr. out for season after bubble violation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. has left the NBA campus and will not play again this season following a violation of the league's health and safety protocols, the league announced Friday.According to the NBA, an investigation found that House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for multiple hours Tuesday."Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season," the league said in a statement.Sources previously told ESPN that House had denied committing any violation.No other players or staff had contact with the guest or were found to be involved in the incident, the league said.House, the Rockets' sixth man, had averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in nine playoff games in the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney Resort. He was a late scratch for Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and did not play Thursday either.Houston coach Mike D'Antoni had referred to House, 27, as one of the league's most underrated two-way players.