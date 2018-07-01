SPORTS

CP3 and Gerald Green staying in H-Town, Trevor Ariza headed west

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
During the first day of the NBA free agency period, the Houston Rockets re-signed two key players, but lost a critical piece on the defensive side.

CP3 COMING BACK

Chris Paul is expected to sign a four-year, $160 million max contract to stay in Houston, ESPN first reported Sunday.

Paul announced on Twitter that he has "Unfinished Business" in Houston.

GERALD GREEN STAYS HOME
Gerald Green and his hometown Rockets are staying together.

The Houston native has agreed to a one-year deal at the $2.4 million minimum, a person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends on Friday.

Green averaged 12.1 points last season for the Rockets, who finished with the NBA's best regular-season record. He had five games of 20-plus points off the bench last season.

TREVOR ARIZA HEADED TO PHOENIX

The Phoenix Suns have lured Trevor Ariza in with a $15 million, one-year contract offer, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot yet be signed.

Ariza averaged 11.7 points last season for Houston, and the 33-year-old will likely be looked upon as a veteran presence in a young Phoenix locker room.

Ariza was 0 for 12 from the field in Houston's Game 7 loss to Golden State in the Western Conference finals, missing all nine of his 3-point tries.

CLINT CAPELA LATEST
The Rockets front office will meet with Clint Capela and his agents in Los Angeles on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
