James Harden questionable again in Rockets-Hawks matchup

James Harden talks about neck injury that sidelined him vs. Warriors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If last Saturday's win in the hostile territory of Golden State still hasn't proven it, the Houston Rockets have used this season to rise to the occasion.

Against the backdrop of losing the hottest scorer in the game, while also having to defend four all-stars, the Rockets used ball movement and defense to vanquish the defending champion Warriors and improve to 3-0 on the season against the West's No. 1 seed.

Still, the Rockets could always use the services of possible repeat MVP, James Harden, whose current streak of scoring 30 or more points stands at 32 games.

Harden is once again listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for Houston's home matchup Monday vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He was scratched out of the Golden State game with a cervical sprain, which he sustained against the Lakers just two days before.

At Toyota Center earlier in the day, Harden took some morning shootaround to shake the rust off. There is some doubt of him playing through the pain.

Houston (34-25) sits at the No. 5 seed entering Monday. If Harden, indeed, is out again, the Rockets may return to the same spread-the-ball offense that helped them succeed in Oakland.

Chris Paul accounted for 23 points and 17 assists as he became the floor general vs. the Warriors.

P.J. Tucker also came up big for the Rockets, registering four steals and two blocks to stifle Golden State's elite scorers.
