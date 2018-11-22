The Houston Rockets players aren't the only ones giving back this season.Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and his wife Laurel are working together to help families in Houston."I have to team up with my wife and it is great. She organizes everything and goes beyond in getting things done. I'm just glad to be a part of her team," Mike said.The couple says being apart of the community has always been important to them."I think Houston has done the embracing. They've embraced Mike and I and they made sure to support our team. That is the biggest compliment you can ever have," Laurel said.Laurel told Eyewitness News that she believes we are a society that needs each other, and we should be tolerant and look out for others."We know that with every disaster that hit us, it's your neighbor who helps you," Laurel said.