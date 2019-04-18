Rockets blast past Jazz 118-98 in Game 2

James Harden led the Rockets in what felt like a continuation of Game 1 as he recorded his third career playoff triple-double.
Houston started off the game with a big lead and never took their foot off the accelerator.
The Rockets roared to a 20-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Harden posted 32 points and continues to dazzle on the court.
In Game 1, Rockets had a 32-point win. In Game 2, we saw a big performance both defensively and offensively to end the night with a 20-point victory.
Now the series shifts to Utah, with the Rockets taking that commanding 2-0 lead on the road. We'll see if they can close it out before they come back to Houston.
