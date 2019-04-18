Rockets blast past Jazz 118-98 in Game 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5250140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Rockets had a double-digit lead for most of the game, but the Jazz got within five points midway through the third quarter before Houston used a big run to pull away and sail to the victory.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5251618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Harden's heartwarming gesture after Rockets Game 1 win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets were looking for a 2-0 series lead and they got it, blasting past Utah 118-98 Wednesday night.James Harden led the Rockets in what felt like a continuation of Game 1 as he recorded his third career playoff triple-double.Houston started off the game with a big lead and never took their foot off the accelerator.The Rockets roared to a 20-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Harden posted 32 points and continues to dazzle on the court.In Game 1, Rockets had a 32-point win. In Game 2, we saw a big performance both defensively and offensively to end the night with a 20-point victory.Now the series shifts to Utah, with the Rockets taking that commanding 2-0 lead on the road. We'll see if they can close it out before they come back to Houston.