Sports

Rockets blast past Jazz 118-98 in Game 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets were looking for a 2-0 series lead and they got it, blasting past Utah 118-98 Wednesday night.

James Harden led the Rockets in what felt like a continuation of Game 1 as he recorded his third career playoff triple-double.

Houston started off the game with a big lead and never took their foot off the accelerator.

The Rockets roared to a 20-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Harden posted 32 points and continues to dazzle on the court.

In Game 1, Rockets had a 32-point win. In Game 2, we saw a big performance both defensively and offensively to end the night with a 20-point victory.

Now the series shifts to Utah, with the Rockets taking that commanding 2-0 lead on the road. We'll see if they can close it out before they come back to Houston.

RELATED: Harden scores 29 as Houston Rockets rout Utah Jazz 122-90 in Game 1
EMBED More News Videos

The Rockets had a double-digit lead for most of the game, but the Jazz got within five points midway through the third quarter before Houston used a big run to pull away and sail to the victory.



RELATED: James Harden's heartwarming gesture after Rockets Game 1 win
EMBED More News Videos

James Harden's heartwarming gesture after Rockets Game 1 win



Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnba playoffshouston rocketsnbautah jazz
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News