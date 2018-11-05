SPORTS

COMING TOGETHER: Rival schools huddle in prayer after player's gruesome injury

EMBED </>More Videos

When Klein Collins guard Michael Alexander suffered a dislocated ankle near midfield, all the players could do was pray.

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KTRK) --
In the midst of a heated battle for the District 15-6A title, football players from The Woodlands Highlanders and the Klein Collins Tigers came together for a brief moment.

During the game, Klein Collins guard Michael Alexander suffered a dislocated ankle near midfield.

While medical teams attended to Alexander's injury, both teams came together to surround him and pray.

Despite the devastating injury, Alexander tweeted after the game that he was doing well and would overcome it.


Klein Collins prevailed as well, eventually defeating The Woodlands 21-17 for a share of the district title.

In addition to the statement win, the Tigers also snapped a 39-game district winning streak for The Woodlands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballfootballThe WoodlandskleinShenandoah
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harden's late 3 helps Houston rocket past Pacers 98-94
Houston Rockets out-pace Indiana 98-94 for 3rd straight win
Demaryius Thomas airs grievances after trade from Broncos
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
More Sports
Top Stories
Family begs for help finding teen's killer one year later
NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds killed
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
Police on alert for violence surrounding midterm elections
Ted Cruz wraps up campaign with Stafford rally
Beto returns to El Paso with energy, optimism for Election Day
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Houston Rockets out-pace Indiana 98-94 for 3rd straight win
Show More
Astros' Justin Verlander finalist for AL Cy Young award
Hernandez family finds closure in seeing killer in handcuffs
Community reacts after Terry Thompson's murder conviction
Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
Friends react after newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
More News