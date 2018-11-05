Thanks to everyone for your kind thoughts and Prayers! Thanks to the the whole Klein Collins Family, my coaches, teammates, and Mr. Kirk. Thanks to The Woodlands football organization, and supporters for the well wishes as well. I’m doing fine and will overcome this! #79Out pic.twitter.com/6BSVIGM6d0 — Michael Alexander (@Michael_Alex00) November 4, 2018

In the midst of a heated battle for the District 15-6A title, football players from The Woodlands Highlanders and the Klein Collins Tigers came together for a brief moment.During the game, Klein Collins guard Michael Alexander suffered a dislocated ankle near midfield.While medical teams attended to Alexander's injury, both teams came together to surround him and pray.Despite the devastating injury, Alexander tweeted after the game that he was doing well and would overcome it.Klein Collins prevailed as well, eventually defeating The Woodlands 21-17 for a share of the district title.In addition to the statement win, the Tigers also snapped a 39-game district winning streak for The Woodlands.