Tear gas, mounted police used in Rio after soccer fans brawl outside stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (KTRK) --
Tense moments were caught on camera outside a soccer match in Rio de Janeiro.

Riot police were called in after hundreds of people got into a fight.

Brazilian officials say the fans were upset because they weren't allowed inside the stadium on Sunday. A judge blocked the fans because the two teams couldn't agree which side their fans would sit on.

Police used tear gas to break up the crowds. Several people were hurt.

Fans were allowed into the Maracana Stadium midway through the first half after a judge lifted the ban.
