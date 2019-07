EMBED >More News Videos Rockets fans want a championship in 2020.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rice University student missed his graduation to attend Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.Rockets fan JT Trauber wore his graduation cap, but skipped the gown for a jersey. JT had courtside seats to the showdown.Sadly, the Rockets lost to the Warriors 118 to 113. No word if JT regrets missing his big day!